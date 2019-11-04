EVANSVILLE – Marion Dixon, 81, formerly of Perry County, passed away Oct. 31 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.
He was born in Perry County on Dec. 2, 1937, to the late Edward and Mary Emma Dixon. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Edward, Ralph, Oscar, Norman, David Earl and Marvin Dixon and sisters, Margie Zellers and Mary Emma Dixon.
Marion was a 1955 graduate of Cannelton High School and served in the United States Army. He was united in marriage on Aug. 9, 1959, to Iris McFarland, who survives. Marion was a sales consultant for Houghton Oil Company and retired as a shift supervisor at Alcoa. He was a member of Abundant Life Community Church in Newburgh and the American Legion Post 200, Boonville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
Surviving is his wife, Iris Dixon, Evansville; his children, Jennifer Day, Boonville, Shannon McCann, Evansville and Chris Dixon (Colleen), Geneva, IL; grandchildren, Rebekah Day, Taylor Day (Chelsea), Travis Day (Haley), Jeffrey Shetler (Adrienne), Nicholas Shetler and Caroline Shelter, Edward and Patrick Dixon; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Ralynne, Landon, Hayden, Blake, Caroline, Felix and Avery.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Troy Boulware will officiate. Burial followed in New Cliff Cemetery with military rites.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Indiana Honor Flight or the . Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Nov. 4, 2019