TELL CITY – Marion "Mac" McManaway, 79, passed away March 1, 2019, at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion "Mac" McManaway.
He was born in Breckinridge County, Ky., on March 13, 1939, to the late Alva and Pearl (Sanders) McManaway. Also preceding him in death was his daughter, Regina McManaway, great-grandson, Brayden, and several brothers and sisters.
Mac had worked at Schwab Safe and enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to flea markets and attending shooting matches.
Surviving are his life partner, Linda (Kellems) Parker of Tell City; his sons, Dale McManaway (Cheryl) of Lamar and Steve McManaway (Beth) of Ferdinand; his five grandchildren Ryan, David and Allen McManaway, Amber Harper (Jake) and Michael Autry-Payne; and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Jo Dionne of Louisville, Ky., Betty Knieriem of Murray, Ky., Myrtle Bryant of Owensboro, Ky., and Marie Smith (Audrey) of Fordsville, Ky.; and a brother, Pat McManaway of Racine, Wis.; Linda's children, Candy Parker and her children of Owensboro, Ky., and Steve Parker (Nora) of Cannelton and their daughter, Karma.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CST Wednesday, March 6, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel. Rev. Daniel Reeves will officiate. Burial will follow in New Cliff Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Freewill Baptist Church in Cannelton. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Huber Funeral Home
129 North Sixth Street
Cannelton, IN 47520
(812) 547-2251
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 7, 2019