TELL CITY – Martha F. Howell, 83, passed away April 10, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha F. Howell.
Born Feb. 11, 1936, in Perry County, Ind., she was the daughter of Noah and Diana (Howell) Cronin. She married Paul E. Howell on July 13, 1957. She was a member of Lilly Dale Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Velma Mann, Paul L. Howell (Paula) and Ramona Howell all of Tell City; sister-in-law, Ruth Cronin of Tell City; six grandchildren, Clint Mann (Casey), Sarah Mann, Dustin VanHoosier (Becca), David Howell, Bob Howell (Heather), Adam Faulkenberg; Jeremy Hockenberry, who she raised like a son; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Paul; her children, David A. Howell and Diana Bushrod; siblings, Lorene Guillaume, Marion Cronin and Vincent Cronin; two granddaughters, Tia Pfoff and Jamie Hockenberry; and one great-grandson, Cody Obenchain.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in the Lilly Dale Cemetery. Brother Ron Ammon will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Humane Society.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 15, 2019