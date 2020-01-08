TELL CITY – Martha L. Dixon, 80, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, in Owensboro, Ky.
She was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Jasper, daughter of the late Clarence and Virginia (Lechner) Petry. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Bill Dixon; her sons, Jerry and Jess Laymon; brothers, Kenny, David and Daniel Petry; and grandsons, Jeremiah Robertson and Joshua Laymon.
Martha was Baptist by faith and enjoyed embroidering, reading, fishing and cracking walnuts. She was also a member of the Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Beth Ann Puyear (Tommy) of Elizabethtown, Ky., June Laymon and Larry Laymon (Tina), both of Tell City; sister, Linda Steffen of Jasper; brothers, Bob Petry of St. Henry, Tim Petry of Loogootee and Randy Petry of Jasper; her seven grandchildren, Jayda Holloway (Seth), Jason Laymon, Amanda Rea (Kenny), Curtis Storey, Chris, Craig and Janessa Laymon; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Linda Simpson will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Post 2939. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 9, 2020