HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Martha L. Guillaum, 77, formerly of Perry County, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home in Huber Heights, Ohio.
She was born in Troy on Jan. 14, 1943, daughter of the late William Kelsay and Lucille (Young) McFall.
Martha married Robert W. "Bob" Guillaum on Dec. 27, 1960, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Cannelton. A loving wife and devoted mother, she spent her life caring for her family. She was a gifted artisan whose talents included ceramics, sewing, needlework, quilting and oil painting. Martha was particular, organized and was flawless in her work. She also enjoyed genealogy volunteer work at the Family History Center in Fairborn, Ohio.
Surviving is her husband of nearly 60 years, Bob Guillaum of Huber Heights, Ohio; her children, Martha Jean "Jeanie" Haynes (deceased), Rob Guillaum (Kim) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., John Mark Guillaum (Cindy) of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Lisa Guess (Tony) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Sarah Jane Foster (Bill) of Lancaster, Ohio, and Mike Guillaum of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; her eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and siblings, Wilma Jean Kelsay (deceased), Becky Thorn (Mike) of Tobinsport, Kenny McFall of Branchville, Dean McFall (deceased), Billy Kelsay and Penny (Corlos) Fuste both of Rockport, Texas, and Randy Kelsay of Port Aranas, Texas.
There will be a Mass of Christian burial held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST at St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights, Ohio, with visitation in the church lobby from 10 to 11 a.m. The service can be live-streamed by accessing daytonxii.org
at service time.
A memorial service will be held in Perry County on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Troy. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton
, Ohio and Calvary Cemetery, Troy.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.