TELL CITY – Mary Agnes (LeClere) Rogier, 95, passed away April 7, 2019, at Golden Living Center Lincoln Hills.

She was born on Nov. 20, 1923, to the late Frank and Clara (Dauby) LeClere in Perry County. Also preceding her in death were her husband of 34 years, Robert F. Rogier; sisters, Jo Graves and Myrtle Guillaume; brothers, Clarence and Arthur LeClere.

After leaving Perry County at the age of 18, she supported the World War II effort by working for Republic Aviation Corporation, later becoming Whirlpool, which manufactured P-47 Thunderbolts in Evansville. Mary returned to Perry County and worked for General Electric in Tell City. Mary and her family returned to the farm where she grew up to care for her parents and enjoyed life farming with her husband and family. Later in life, Mary worked for the St. Meinrad Abbey Press. She was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church, a 4-H leader for 15 years, and volunteered at the Perry County Council of Agencies. Mary was always giving her time to help others in need and enjoyed playing euchre, quilting for her family and church, gardening and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children; Rosemary (Ray) Chamberlain of Tennyson Stephen (Cathy) Rogier of Philpot, Ky., Vicki Rogier of Tell City and Robbi (John) Lechner of Velpin; brother, Earl LeClere and his wife Gloria of Tell City; grandchildren, Eric Rogier, Stephanie Caton, Jessica Sprinkle, Vanessa Sprinkle-Newton, Jason Sprinkle, Issac Lechner, Mary Lechner and six great-grandchildren, Tori Sprinkle, Parker and Theo Newton and Larry, Mary Kate and James Rogier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, April 13, at St. Mark's Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Duvelius will officiate. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Catholic Church, St. Paul's Catholic Church, Heart to Heart Hospice or .

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

Funeral Home Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City , IN 47586
(812) 547-2251

