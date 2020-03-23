Mary Ann Hall

Guest Book
  • "I'm thinking of you in your time of sorrow and praying for ..."
    - Alena Hinderliter
  • "Dr. Hall, Im so sorry for your loss. Im praying you find..."
    - Janine Austin
  • "So sorry for the loss of your beloved wife. Our thoughts..."
    - Rose Mary Lowry
  • "Praying for you Dr. Hall from Angela Huff used to be Tucker..."
    - Angela Huff - Tucker
  • "Thinking of you Dr. Hall. May God comfort you and give you..."
    - Michelle Whitler
Service Information
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN
47586
(812)-547-2251
Obituary
EVANSVILLE – Mary Ann Hall, 77, formerly of Cannelton, passed away March 18, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh.
She was born in Hancock County, Ky., on Oct. 17, 1942, daughter of the late John Elmer and Cecial (Frakes) Allgood.
Mary Ann was united in marriage Sept. 5, 1964, to Dr. Donald A. Hall who survives.
A homemaker, she was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ in Evansville.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Donald A. Hall of Evansville; a sister Connie Garrett (Kendall) of Hawesville, Ky.; and nieces and nephews, Kendall lee Garrett, Brent Matthew Garrett, Stephanie Renee Garrett and Jennifer Nicole Garrison.
A Private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City is assisting with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Christ Church UCC, Evansville.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 23, 2020
