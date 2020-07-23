GRANDVIEW – Mary Ann Throop, 81, of Grandview went to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
She was born in Spencer County on Nov. 23, 1938, to the late David and Lorene (Sandage) Chandler.
Mary Ann, first and foremost, loved God and her family. She loved going to church and serving God. She loved animals, flowers, reading, and going to yard sales.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Meredith.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Cheryl Lutz and her husband, Perry, of Grandview, Rick Underhill and his wife, Debbie, of Tell City, Dorothy VanWinkle and her husband, Mike, of Bristow, and Brian Underhill and his wife, Wanda, of Bristow; her grandchildren, Faith Golden, Josh Lutz and his wife, Crystal, Laura Yonts, Andy Devillez, Nick Devillez and his wife, Kendall, Alyssa Underhill and her fiancé, Tim, and Tyler Evan Underhill; her great-grandchildren, Emma, Isabela, Graham, Levi, Clara, Alexa Jo, and Gabriel; siblings, David Chandler, Jane Gasaway and Dorothy Higdon.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Landmark Bible Church 1124 N. State Road 66, Rockport, IN 47635 with Pastor Josh Lutz and Pastor Chris Smothers officiating. Burial is in Oak Hill Cemetery in Chrisney.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County Humane Society.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport is entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.