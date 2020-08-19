1/1
Mary Christine "Chris" Jones
1927 - 2020
TELL CITY – Mary Christine "Chris" Jones, 93, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
She was born Jan. 16, 1927, to Wallace (Matt) Jarboe and Mary "Tillie" Feix Jarboe in Perry County.
Mary retired in 1984 from Woodcrafters after 19 years. She was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ, where she was active in the Women's Guild and Choir and The International Association of Rebekah Assembly.
She is survived by her children, Christine Cooper (Tommy) of New Caney, Texas and Wally Jones (Kyla) of Tell City; sister, Maytha Harper of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; one grandchild, Michelle Keiser (Nathan); and one great-grandchild, Jonathan Keiser.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Clarence (Casey) Jones; parents, Wallace and Mary M. Jarboe; sister, Mildred Kollock.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Zoercher Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or the Shriners.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
