TELL CITY – Mary Denise Baur, 54, of Cannelton passed away in her house surrounded by loved ones Friday, March 27, 2020.

Born Sept. 18, 1965, in Tell City, she was the daughter of the late Mariln Durbin and Marjorie Dewitt.

She married Kenny Baur on Sept. 11, 2000. Mary worked at Farbest Foods for over 20 years.

Mary enjoyed attending concerts and supporting local bands with Kenny and her best friend, Amy Poehlein. During the spring and summer mornings, she loved going to yard sales. Mary was a big animal lover. She dearly adored her dog, Zoey. You could always find Kenny, Mary and Zoey sitting on the couch watching their channel, Animal Planet.

Mary truly loved and enjoyed her grandkids.

Survivors include her husband, Kenny of Cannelton; her two daughters, Denise Lee of Bretzville and Elizabeth Lee of St.Meinard; her two sons, Mike Evans (Amanda) of Tell City, and Jimmy Evans of Cannelton; sisters, Marlinda Brown of Owensboro, Ky., Marilyn Hubert (Jim) of Leopold and Marsha Poehlein (JimBob) of Leopold; a brother, Marty Durbin, of Tell City; her seven grandchildren, Jaylen, Caleb, Bianna, Brook, Cambren, Kaylen and Tallen; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to current state mandates, services will be private with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

Published in Perry County News on Apr. 2, 2020

