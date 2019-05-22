Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Edith George Murphy. View Sign Service Information Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory 900 Old Hartford Road Owensboro , KY 42303 (270)-683-1505 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Mary Edith George Murphy, 89, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Signature Care at Hillcrest. She was born in Tell City, Ind., to the late Emory and Minnie Foerster Davis.

Mary was primarily a dedicated homemaker, however she was very active and belonged to several organizations, including the Red Hat Society/Victorian Southern Belles and the V.F.W. Auxillary in Tell City. She was also named a Lady Kentucky Colonel after her move to Owensboro in 1996 and volunteered at the River Park Center for ten years. Mary enjoyed travelling, Tai Chi, fishing, going to casinos and flower gardening.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur H. George in 1982; a second husband, Clarence M. "Dick" Murphy in 2005; sisters, Bonita L. Busby and Merlee Little; and brothers, Earl, Clyde and James Davis.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Debra Dee Pounds (nee George) of Owensboro, Ky.; her grandson, Aaron Jason Pounds and several nieces and nephews.

There will not be visitation or services at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Ennichement will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City.

