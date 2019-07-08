BROWNSBURG – Mary Frances Janeway, age 85, of Brownsburg passed away on July 4, 2019.
She was a graduate of Butler University in 1956, taught Business for Zionsville School Corporation for 35 years, volunteered at Brownsburg Library, and spent many hours working in her flower garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Janeway; and sisters Melba Sue Harding, Sandra Bauer and Eva Wilmore.
Survivors include sisters Loretta Niemeier, Barbara (Richard) Lathrop, Lana (Tom) Remmetter, Leona (Rick) Oliver; her brothers Loren Harding, Lonnie (Margie) Harding, Danny (Pam) Harding; and over 30 nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at noon CDT on Monday, July 8, at Harding Cemetery in Derby. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is handling her arrangements.
Published in Perry County News on July 8, 2019