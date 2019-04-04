TELL CITY – Mary H. Payne, 94, passed away April 2, 2019.
|
She was born June 10, 1924, in Daviess County, Ky., daughter of the late William Hilary and Laura Regina (Jarboe) Millay. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Hubert Payne; two sons, Joe and John Payne; sisters, Vinette Slaughter, Irene Morris, Clara Wilson, Cecelia Wright, Virginia Payne and Ruby Payne; and brothers, B.J. Millay, Ivo Payne, Raymond Payne and Anslem Payne.
Mary was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed quilting, word search puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Pat Tooley (Roy) of Monrovia, Frances "Frankie" Gibson (Larry) of Henderson, Ky., and Tom Payne of Tell City; her 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday, April 6, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with burial in St. Michael Cemetery in Cannelton. Rev. Dennis Duvelius will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Expression of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 8, 2019