INDIANAPOLIS – Mary Jean Lutgring, 87, Indianapolis, passed away Jan. 2, 2020. Mrs. Lutgring was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Cannelton to the late George Christian and Mamie Susana (Fulkerson) Thorn.
She married Alfred R. Lutgring on Nov. 30, 1957, and he survives.
Jean worked early on at General Electric for a few years, but traded in that job for a lifelong vocation as a loving wife and mother. The consummate mom and devoted wife, she will be fondly remembered for her sweet smile, kindness, humility, and patience. She was an excellent cook and baked delicious pies. Jean enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events and performances. After raising seven children in the Catholic faith, she converted to Catholicism and became a full member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Hinton, Hazel Thorn and Ethel Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Alfred Lutgring; her children, Daniel (Joan) Lutgring, Darlene (Jeff) Button, David (Marla) Lutgring, Duane (Kelly) Lutgring, Damon (Sara) Lutgring, Douglas Lutgring and Donna (Tom) Hale; her 18 grandchildren; and her five great-grandchildren.
Services were held Tuesday in Indianapolis at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler Mission or to the church. O'Riley Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 9, 2020