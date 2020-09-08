OWENSBORO, Ky. – Mary Kay (Henze) Fendel, 72, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born June 21, 1948, in Tell City to the late Charles Albert and Mildred Agnes Henze. Mary Kay was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Henze, and sister, Vicky Henze.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Albert Fendel Jr.; her sons, Joseph A. Fendel III and Charles L. Fendel (Mandy); three grandchildren, Brittany Fendel, Timothy Fendel, and Timothy Mudd; sister, Nola Faye Eades; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial was in Rosehill Cemetery.
