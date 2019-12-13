Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Magdalene Northerner. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Mary Magdalene Northerner, 91, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.

She was born in Perry County on Nov. 16, 1928, daughter of the late George and Catherine (Gramelspacher) Kessans. Also preceding her in death was her husband, William "Bill" Northerner in 2002; two sons, Richard and Doyle Northerner; grandsons, David Powers and Jay William Northerner; brothers, Raymond, Andrew and Pete Kessans; and sisters, Marie Lampkin and Zelma Keith.

Mary was a 1947 graduate of Troy High School and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and the V.F.W Ladies Auxiliary. She loved many things in life, gardening, dancing, ministering to all, cooking and playing cards at anytime, anywhere, with anyone, especially her grandchildren.

Mary held many jobs in her life including Lauer Floral Shop, Lincoln Hills Nursing Home, Cotton Mill, General Electric, and retiring from Perry County Memorial Hospital. A gracious volunteer to her community, she was recognized by the State of Indiana for all her dedicated volunteer work. Mary's most important job was her family. She was their first and best teacher, teaching them to find God in all things. Mary wanted her family to understand that the little things were special in life; to take care of each other, give to others and that life was about time and not things. She inspired many qualities, such as, hard work, patience, humility, perseverance, tolerance and forgiveness that her family hopes to continue to live by. For 91 years her hands have loved, held and protected. Never meeting a stranger, she had a way to make people feel as though she had been waiting all day just to see them and making her day complete by doing so. Mary will always be our forever and always, our angel and protector. She will be holding us from the home she has always wanted to live in – Heaven.

Surviving are her children, Cathy Powers (Curt) of Cannelton, Paul Northerner, Rosemary Lasher (Rodney), Christine Lahee (Jeff), Anna Northerner, Robert Northerner, all of Tell City, and Arvin Northerner of Corydon; daughter in law, Kay Norherner of Tell City; her 22 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Tony Hollowell officiated. Burial followed in St. Mary Cemetery.

