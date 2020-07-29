1/1
Mary Margaret James
1935 - 2020
LEOPOLD – Mary Margaret James, 85, passed away on July 25, 2020.
She was born in Perry County on July 19, 1935, daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Taylor) Hanaway. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Lawrence James, in 1993; a brother, Lewis Hanaway; and sisters, Alice Carr and Zelda Nislonger.
After 35 years, Mary Margaret retired from General Electric, where she had served as chief union steward and served as local secretary of the GE Retirees.
She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and had formerly participated in Perry Central Band Boosters. Mary Margaret enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing euchre. He enjoyed her dogs, Barkley and Daisy. She was an avid IU fan and enjoyed watching Perry Central basketball.
An avid volunteer, she helped with fundraising for Central Perry Fire Department and Leopold Conservation Club.
Surviving are her sons, Larry A. James and Roger James, both of Leopold; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Brian Esarey will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Church Cemetery, Central Perry Fire Department or Leopold Conservation Club.
Please note, visitors are to wear masks while in the funeral home and should practice social distancing to comply with the state guidelines.

Published in Perry County News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
