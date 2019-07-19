MOUNT PLEASANT – Mary O. Cash, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Brenda L. Kellems of Sulpher and James A. Cash of Mt. Pleasant; brother, Jesse Harding of Elizabeth; grandson, Eric Lampkin; and four great-grandchildren, Tristen Kellems, Shila Kellms, Raven Kellems and Azley Lampkin.
Funeral Services will be held at noon Sunday, July 21, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Harding Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Perry County News on July 22, 2019