TELL CITY – Mary P. Etienne, 89, passed away on March 21, 2019.

She was born in Tell City, Ind., Jan. 25, 1930, daughter of the late Edward J. and Mary Elsie (Holman) Peter.

Mary was a 1948 graduate of Tell City High School and retired from General Electric after 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Mary had a caring personality, not only with her family but with friends and neighbors. She and Ivo always had a large garden they graciously shared with others. Mary enjoyed canning from their abundant garden and cooking for her family, who always looked forward to one of their favorite dishes, "Johnny Bazzahi."

Surviving are her children, Mary Ann Bernard (John) of Evansville, Tom Etienne of Tell City, John Etienne (Ruthie) of Leopold and Tracy Schroeder (Duane) of Tell City; daughters-in-law, Helen Schipp (Dennis) and Annettie Ransom, both of Tell City; sisters, Helen Spencer and Betty Hartz of Tell City and Jane Huber (Tom) of Cannelton; brother, Charles A. "Charlie" Peter of Tell City; her grandchildren, Philip Bernard, Lenore Engler (Ray), Ed Bernard, Marysa Bernard, Amanda Cavins (Jonathon), Abbie Mendenhall (John), Ben Etienne, Lydia Williams (Brandon), Jaime Smith (Allen), Mackenzie Etienne, Nick Etienne, Isaac Schroeder (Kyla) and Olivia Tempel (Jon). Mary has twelve great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death, besides her parents, was her husband Ivo Etienne; sons, Mike Etienne and Mark "Bomber" Etienne; brothers, James V. "Jim" Peter, Sr., Robert J. "Bob" Peter and a sister, Rita Knust.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 25, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Rev. Dennis Duvelius will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 until 6 p.m. on Sunday and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

Memorials may be made in Mary's memory to St. Paul Catholic Church, Heart to Heart Hospice and Alzheimer's Foundation.

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City , IN 47586
(812) 547-2251

