TELL CITY – Mary Rachel Spinner, 89, passed away Aug. 28, 2020.
She was born Feb. 5, 1931, to the late Kelley and Alta Williams.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman Spinner; daughter-in-law, Nancy (Tom) Spinner; and a brother, Victor Williams.
She was a 1949 graduate of Newburgh High School, had attended business school and then beauty school.
A homemaker, Mary enjoyed being with her family and friends, her dog, Kirby Sue, as well as feeding and watching the birds.
She and Norman enjoyed spending their winters in Florida.
Surviving are her children, Tom (Pam) Spinner, Jeff Spinner and Gary Spinner; her grandchildren, Kelly (Tony) Chamberlain, Jared (Heather) Spinner, Jason (Leslie) Spinner, Sarah (Stephen) Morgan, Aaron (Angie) Spinner and Danielle Brandon; great-grandchildren, Alaina and Jackson Chamberlain, Gavin, Clara and Rowan Spinner, Mason and Aiden Spinner, Amelia and Elliott Morgan, Addyson and Aubree Brandon and Easton Spinner.
A private family service will be held with burial at Santa Claus United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Perry County.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.huberfuneralhome.net.