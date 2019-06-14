TELL CITY – Mary "Rose" Riddle, 83, passed away June 14, 2019.
She was born in Perry County, Ind., on Nov. 19, 1935, to the late Fidel and Hettie (Rhodes) Pund. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Robert "Bob" Riddle in 2009, sisters, Victoria and Dorothy Pund and brothers, William, Cletus and James Pund.
Rose was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Surviving is her daughter, Stacy Hagman and husband, Eric, of Tell City; sisters, Mary Blunk, Joyce Holman and Linda Peter, all of Tell City; brothers, Joe Pund (Brenda) and Paul Pund (Judy) and Jerry Pund, all of Tell City; grandchildren, Madison, Breylin, Mylee and Leivree Hagman and a great-grandson, Kyeson Hagman.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Monday, June 17, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Sengole Thomas G. will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. and will be held Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be to St. Paul Catholic Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on June 17, 2019