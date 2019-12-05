Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ruth Heck. View Sign Service Information Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home 920 10Th St Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2511 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Tell City Evangelical United Church of Christ Funeral service 12:00 PM Tell City Evangelical United Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Mary Ruth Heck, 96, passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at Evansville Protestant Home.

Born May 5, 1923, in Tell City, she was daughter of the late Fred and Ella Werner Heck.

Mary Ruth was the owner and operator of Mary Ruth's Dress Shop for 39 years. She was the 1995 recipient of the Tell City Historical Society's Distinguished Citizen Award. She was an active member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Tell City Historical Society, Columbia Rebekah Lodge, and Tell City Merchants Association.

She enjoyed St. Louis Cardinal baseball, I.U. basketball and playing bridge.

Survivors include her nieces, Jane Wittmer Kuhn and Barbara Shockey both of Newburgh; a great-niece and a great-nephew; and a great-great-niece and nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Jean Wittmer.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 9, at Tell City Evangelical United Church of Christ with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Tell City Evangelical United Church of Christ, or Perry County United Way.

Condolences may be left online at TELL CITY – Mary Ruth Heck, 96, passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at Evansville Protestant Home.Born May 5, 1923, in Tell City, she was daughter of the late Fred and Ella Werner Heck.Mary Ruth was the owner and operator of Mary Ruth's Dress Shop for 39 years. She was the 1995 recipient of the Tell City Historical Society's Distinguished Citizen Award. She was an active member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Tell City Historical Society, Columbia Rebekah Lodge, and Tell City Merchants Association.She enjoyed St. Louis Cardinal baseball, I.U. basketball and playing bridge.Survivors include her nieces, Jane Wittmer Kuhn and Barbara Shockey both of Newburgh; a great-niece and a great-nephew; and a great-great-niece and nephew.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Jean Wittmer.Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 9, at Tell City Evangelical United Church of Christ with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.Memorial donations may be made to the Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Tell City Evangelical United Church of Christ, or Perry County United Way.Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com. Published in Perry County News on Dec. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close