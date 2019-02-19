TELL CITY – Maurice L. Yaggi, 93, passed away Feb. 17, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
Born June 4, 1925, he was the son of Emory and Nora (Barker)Yaggi. He married Esther (Fendel) Yaggi on Jan. 5, 1944. Maurice served as a medic in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was a member of the American Legion and St. Paul Catholic Church. He retired from Tell City Chair Co. and was a proud supporter of Tell City athletics.
Survivors include his wife, Esther of 75 years; his children, Sandra Davis (Jerry) of Lewisport, Ky., and Jack Yaggi (Connie) of Jasper; his brother, Emory Yaggi of Cannelton; grandchildren, Brian Boehman, Scott Boehman, Shelley (Boehman) Mosby and Terri (Yaggi) Jacob; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Forrest, Bill and Ralph; and sisters, Marie Johnson and Patsy Yaggi.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Fr. Brian Esarey officiated.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Tell City Athletic Department.
Condolences may be left online at zoerhcer-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 21, 2019