1/1
Maxine H. Nelson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Maxine H. Nelson, 89, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Tell City on April 13, 1931, daughter of the late Roy and Elsie (Litherland) Humphrey.
Maxine was united in marriage on Feb. 14, 1948, to Robert H. "Bob" Nelson. He preceded her in death, along with a sister, Reva Burden, and brothers, Leroy, in birth, and Gary and Eugene Humphrey.
Maxine attended First United Methodist Church. She served on the board of Perry County Hospital Auxiliary, Lincoln Hills Retired Senior Citizens board and was involved with Perry County United Way. Maxine enjoyed substitute teaching aerobics at Everbody's, working word puzzles, going on senior tours and flower gardening. She loved to stay busy by volunteering within her community and being around people.
Surviving is her daughter, Violet "Vi" Rust and husband, Joe, of Tell City; her grandson, Aaron Marc Rust and wife, Angela, of Tell City; sister, Marilyn Brock (Arlie) of Tell City; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the American Kidney Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved