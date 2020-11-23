TELL CITY – Maxine H. Nelson, 89, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Tell City on April 13, 1931, daughter of the late Roy and Elsie (Litherland) Humphrey.
Maxine was united in marriage on Feb. 14, 1948, to Robert H. "Bob" Nelson. He preceded her in death, along with a sister, Reva Burden, and brothers, Leroy, in birth, and Gary and Eugene Humphrey.
Maxine attended First United Methodist Church. She served on the board of Perry County Hospital Auxiliary, Lincoln Hills Retired Senior Citizens board and was involved with Perry County United Way. Maxine enjoyed substitute teaching aerobics at Everbody's, working word puzzles, going on senior tours and flower gardening. She loved to stay busy by volunteering within her community and being around people.
Surviving is her daughter, Violet "Vi" Rust and husband, Joe, of Tell City; her grandson, Aaron Marc Rust and wife, Angela, of Tell City; sister, Marilyn Brock (Arlie) of Tell City; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, American Cancer Society
or the American Kidney Foundation.
