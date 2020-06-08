Denise and Marty, wishing you peace during this time.
Bob Young
TELL CITY – Maxine Kessans, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home.
Born January 1, 1937, in Perry County, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Edrina Fetter Zoglman. She was a 1955 graduate of Bristow High School and married Dennis Kessans on May 3, 1958.
Maxine retired from the Tell City News and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Tell City Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and going to the beach with family.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis "Denny" Kessans; a son, Marty (Patricia) Kessans of Mooresville, N.C.; a daughter, Denise Schultz of Tell City; a sister, Helen Schaefer of Tell City; and her three grandchildren, Courtney Schultz, Taylor Kessans and Dalton Kessans.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents are a grandson, Sean Kessans, and five siblings.
A memorial Mass was held Friday, June 5 at St. Paul Catholic Church with placement in St. Mary Cemetery columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chemo Buddies, 3700 Bellemeade, Evansville, IN 47714.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.