Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine S. Flaherty. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Maxine S. Flaherty, 93, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019.

She was born in Rono, in Perry County, on Oct. 24, 1925. Her parents were the late Willard and Ella (Devillez) Cassidy.

Maxine was a 1944 graduate of Oil Township High School. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Daughters of Isabella.

A homemaker, she had formerly worked at General Electric, 3-D, and Haller's Food Mart/Holiday Foods. Maxine and her husband, Gerald, had owned and operated The Snappy Grill, formerly in Tell City.

Maxine was a talented seamstress having made many dresses and costumes for her children, including her daughter, Sharilyn's costumes that she wore during Schweizer Fest musicals. She also made over three hundred square dance dresses. Maxine will be remembered by many for her kindness and generous devotion to her family and neighbors.

Surviving are her children, Marlin Flaherty (Diane) of St. Meinrad, Sharilyn Franzman (Hal) of Tell City and Lavonne Miller (Gary) of Santa Claus; sister, Ruth Blandford (Earl) of Tell City; her grandchildren, Julie Norman (Jim), Josh Flaherty (Sarah), Amy Flaherty, Brandi Franzman, Britt Franzman (Kim), Brooke Franzman, Brock Franzman (Tora), Brianne Lawalin (Derrick) and Megan Miller (Justin) and great grandchildren, Trent Franzman, Kendall, Cameron and Ryder Norman, Ava Flaherty, Ilynd, Baya and Cruz Lawalin, Eli Gray and Ezra Matthews.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Gerald Flaherty; identical twin sister, Helene Shearn; sisters, Genie Riddle and Rosemary Young; and brothers, Durward Cassidy and Leonard Cassidy.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial was in St. Mary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Mary Cemetery or Daughters of Isabella.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at TELL CITY – Maxine S. Flaherty, 93, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019.She was born in Rono, in Perry County, on Oct. 24, 1925. Her parents were the late Willard and Ella (Devillez) Cassidy.Maxine was a 1944 graduate of Oil Township High School. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Daughters of Isabella.A homemaker, she had formerly worked at General Electric, 3-D, and Haller's Food Mart/Holiday Foods. Maxine and her husband, Gerald, had owned and operated The Snappy Grill, formerly in Tell City.Maxine was a talented seamstress having made many dresses and costumes for her children, including her daughter, Sharilyn's costumes that she wore during Schweizer Fest musicals. She also made over three hundred square dance dresses. Maxine will be remembered by many for her kindness and generous devotion to her family and neighbors.Surviving are her children, Marlin Flaherty (Diane) of St. Meinrad, Sharilyn Franzman (Hal) of Tell City and Lavonne Miller (Gary) of Santa Claus; sister, Ruth Blandford (Earl) of Tell City; her grandchildren, Julie Norman (Jim), Josh Flaherty (Sarah), Amy Flaherty, Brandi Franzman, Britt Franzman (Kim), Brooke Franzman, Brock Franzman (Tora), Brianne Lawalin (Derrick) and Megan Miller (Justin) and great grandchildren, Trent Franzman, Kendall, Cameron and Ryder Norman, Ava Flaherty, Ilynd, Baya and Cruz Lawalin, Eli Gray and Ezra Matthews.Also preceding her in death were her husband, Gerald Flaherty; identical twin sister, Helene Shearn; sisters, Genie Riddle and Rosemary Young; and brothers, Durward Cassidy and Leonard Cassidy.A Mass of Christian burial was held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial was in St. Mary Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Mary Cemetery or Daughters of Isabella.Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Published in Perry County News on Oct. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close