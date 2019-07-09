TELL CITY – Melvin E. Lain, 86, passed away July 6, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
He was born in Perry County, Ind., on March 12, 1933, to the late Herbert and Mabel (Lewis) Lain. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Mary Hurm.
Melvin was a United States Army veteran and retired from Whirlpool. He enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, hunting and fishing.
Surviving is his nephew, who cared for him, Darrell Hurm (Kathy) of Derby and a niece Darlene Guerrero of Jasper; a sister, Catherine Kallbrier of Evansville, and her children, Lisa and Tim.
Funeral services will be held at noon CDT on Wednesday, July 10, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City. Burial will follow in Derby Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Derby Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on July 11, 2019