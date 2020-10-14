PHOENIX, Ariz. – It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Melvin Lee Hill.

"Lee," as he preferred to be called, passed away in Phoenix, Ariz., where he resided close to his niece.

Lee was born in Kentucky and graduated from Tell City High School. Lee was to be 73 this coming November and was a U.S. Army Ranger Veteran during Vietnam War era.

Lee loved to travel and fish every chance he had. His last civilian employment consisted of master woodworking. Lee loved his family and friends very much.

Lee is leaving behind two sisters from Indiana, Bonnie Van Winkle and Lori Kress; as well as his brother, Danny Hill. Lee also leaves behind his two daughters, Angela Simpson (mother of four children, as well as grandchildren) and Danielle Elverd (mother of two children, as well as grandchildren). Lee had a third daughter, Melissa Hill, that preceded him in death. Lee leaves behind many other family members and friends from around the world.

Lee was known as many things to many: husband, dad, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, Tio, sergeant, project manager and best friend.

You will be deeply missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store