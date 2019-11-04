Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael E. "Mikey" Voyles. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Tell City on July 11, 1980. Mikey was a 1998 graduate of Frederick Fraize High School in Cloverport, Ky., and then went to work at Waupaca Foundry, where he had been for 21 years. He was united in marriage on July 14, 2006, to Angela Hinton, who survives him.

Mikey liked to take things apart, put them back together and figure out how they worked. He enjoyed hobby crafts and assembling Legos with his kids. A devoted sports dad, Mikey loved to attend his daughter's softball games and spending time with his children.

He was a devoted husband and father that fiercely loved his family who liked to make people laugh and include everyone, often starting conversations with anyone sitting alone. He was an UK Basketball fan and Steelers fan.

Surviving is his wife, Angela Voyles of Tell City; his children, Evalynn and Landon Voyles, at home; parents, Gene and Delores (Pierce) Voyles of Cloverport, Ky.; a sister, April Sturgeon of Lewisport, Ky., and nieces and nephews, Caiden, Zander, Makayla and Makenzie Sturgeon.

Preceding him in death was his infant brother, Anthony Thomas; grandparents, Mary Louise Sandford, Thomas H. Pierce, Otis and Lois Voyles and nephews, Tyler Zoglman and Keagan Overstreet.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Tim Mattingly officiated. Burial will follow in Cloverport Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to KP Fire Softball. Condolences may be left at TELL CITY – Michael E. "Mikey" Voyles, 39, passed away Oct. 30, 2019.He was born in Tell City on July 11, 1980. Mikey was a 1998 graduate of Frederick Fraize High School in Cloverport, Ky., and then went to work at Waupaca Foundry, where he had been for 21 years. He was united in marriage on July 14, 2006, to Angela Hinton, who survives him.Mikey liked to take things apart, put them back together and figure out how they worked. He enjoyed hobby crafts and assembling Legos with his kids. A devoted sports dad, Mikey loved to attend his daughter's softball games and spending time with his children.He was a devoted husband and father that fiercely loved his family who liked to make people laugh and include everyone, often starting conversations with anyone sitting alone. He was an UK Basketball fan and Steelers fan.Surviving is his wife, Angela Voyles of Tell City; his children, Evalynn and Landon Voyles, at home; parents, Gene and Delores (Pierce) Voyles of Cloverport, Ky.; a sister, April Sturgeon of Lewisport, Ky., and nieces and nephews, Caiden, Zander, Makayla and Makenzie Sturgeon.Preceding him in death was his infant brother, Anthony Thomas; grandparents, Mary Louise Sandford, Thomas H. Pierce, Otis and Lois Voyles and nephews, Tyler Zoglman and Keagan Overstreet.Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Tim Mattingly officiated. Burial will follow in Cloverport Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to KP Fire Softball. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Published in Perry County News on Nov. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close