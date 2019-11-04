TELL CITY – Michael E. "Mikey" Voyles, 39, passed away Oct. 30, 2019.
He was born in Tell City on July 11, 1980. Mikey was a 1998 graduate of Frederick Fraize High School in Cloverport, Ky., and then went to work at Waupaca Foundry, where he had been for 21 years. He was united in marriage on July 14, 2006, to Angela Hinton, who survives him.
Mikey liked to take things apart, put them back together and figure out how they worked. He enjoyed hobby crafts and assembling Legos with his kids. A devoted sports dad, Mikey loved to attend his daughter's softball games and spending time with his children.
He was a devoted husband and father that fiercely loved his family who liked to make people laugh and include everyone, often starting conversations with anyone sitting alone. He was an UK Basketball fan and Steelers fan.
Surviving is his wife, Angela Voyles of Tell City; his children, Evalynn and Landon Voyles, at home; parents, Gene and Delores (Pierce) Voyles of Cloverport, Ky.; a sister, April Sturgeon of Lewisport, Ky., and nieces and nephews, Caiden, Zander, Makayla and Makenzie Sturgeon.
Preceding him in death was his infant brother, Anthony Thomas; grandparents, Mary Louise Sandford, Thomas H. Pierce, Otis and Lois Voyles and nephews, Tyler Zoglman and Keagan Overstreet.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Tim Mattingly officiated. Burial will follow in Cloverport Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to KP Fire Softball. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Nov. 4, 2019