TROY – Michael J. Gerlach, 54, of Troy passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home.
Born March 31, 1966, in Tell City he was the son of the late Paul and Amy Claise Gerlach.
He was employed at Aleris and enjoyed playing euchre and being outdoors. He was a member of St Paul Catholic Church.
Survivors include daughters, Mallory (Sean) Ewing of Huntingburg, Tapanga Gerlach of Troy; a son, Michael (Ashley) Gerlach of Evanston; a step- daughter, Zoey Breeden of Jeffersonville; brothers Paul (Sharon) Gerlach of Fulda, Mark Gerlach of Owensboro, Ky.; a sister Vickie (Paul) Deom of St. Marks; two grandchildren, Brody and Brailey.
Preceding him in death is in addition to his parents is his wife, Angela, and a brother, Allen.
Services were Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Burial in St. Mary Cemetery.
Please note if you are attending the funeral home or church for visitation and/or services, a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.