1/1
Michael J. Gerlach
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TROY – Michael J. Gerlach, 54, of Troy passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home.
Born March 31, 1966, in Tell City he was the son of the late Paul and Amy Claise Gerlach.
He was employed at Aleris and enjoyed playing euchre and being outdoors. He was a member of St Paul Catholic Church.
Survivors include daughters, Mallory (Sean) Ewing of Huntingburg, Tapanga Gerlach of Troy; a son, Michael (Ashley) Gerlach of Evanston; a step- daughter, Zoey Breeden of Jeffersonville; brothers Paul (Sharon) Gerlach of Fulda, Mark Gerlach of Owensboro, Ky.; a sister Vickie (Paul) Deom of St. Marks; two grandchildren, Brody and Brailey.
Preceding him in death is in addition to his parents is his wife, Angela, and a brother, Allen.
Services were Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Burial in St. Mary Cemetery.
Please note if you are attending the funeral home or church for visitation and/or services, a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved