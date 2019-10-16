CANNELTON – Michael W. "Mike" Fisher, 55, passed away Oct. 12, 2019.
He was born June 28, 1964, in Tell City, son of the late John F. Fisher, Sr. and Betty J. (Roberts) Fisher. Also preceding him in death was a brother in infancy, Roger Dale Fisher.
Mike was a member of Freewill Baptist Church in Cannelton and Harry G. Myers Sons of American Legion Post 142, where he held several positions and enjoyed calling and working bingo there and at Oakwood Health Campus. He had worked at Can-Clay. Mike enjoyed spending time with and taking drives with his family and visits from Lori.
He is survived by his siblings, Ann Harper (Clyde Edward) of Tell City, Brenda Bernardi (Fred) of Cannelton, Barb Fortwendel (Rick) of New Boston, John Fisher, Jr. (Ginger) of Tell City, Dennis Fisher of Tell City, Jim Fisher (Lisa) of Tell City and Charles Fisher (Kathy) of Tell City; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harry G. Myers Sons of American Legion Post 142. Expressions of sympathy can be made online for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Oct. 17, 2019