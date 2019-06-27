TELL CITY – Michelle A. Fiers, 57, passed away June 23, 2019.
She was born in Tell City, Ind., on Aug. 21, 1961, to the late Burt Murphy and Carolyn (Wint) Murphy, who survives. Also preceding her in death was her son, Tyler Brennon Greathouse and a sister, Pam Murphy.
Michelle attended First United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking, being with her grandchildren and was a caregiver to many.
Surviving is her daughter, April Northerner of Cannelton; her mother, Carolyn Murphy of Tell City; a sister, Kim Murphy of Tell City; her grandchildren, Brennon Greathouse, Olivia Northerner, Kaden Hall and Ashton Perrone; niece and nephew, Amber Schaefer and Zach Jacobs, both of Tell City; and aunt and uncle, Lena and Ronnie McDowell of Tell City.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. CDT Sunday, June 30, at First United Methodist Church, Tell City.
Published in Perry County News on June 28, 2019