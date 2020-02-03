TELL CITY – Mike Hess, 59, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Tell City, Indiana on March 25, 1960, to Helen (Freeman) Hess and the late Pete Hess.
Preceding him in death were two sisters, Mary Helen Hudson and George Anne Franchville; nephew, Donnie Smith and niece, Valerie Franchville.
Mike had worked for Hess Sales and Services and was a caregiver for his mother. He enjoyed playing cards, watching Jeopardy and Survivor, Atlanta Braves baseball, tinkering on old cars and spending time with his family.
Surviving is his daughter, Erica Black; mother, Helen Hess, Tell City; sisters, Kathy Hess, Lora Smith and Lisa Powers; grandchildren, Morgan, Madison and Jordan Black; nieces and nephews, Mark Hess, Matt Hudson, Kelsi Beaver, Megan West, Crystal Pruitt, Zach and Kyle Powers.
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 31, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Jeff McCarn officiated. Burial is in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 3, 2020