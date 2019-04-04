Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LEOPOLD – Mildred (Wheatley) Thiery, 102, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at University Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on Nov. 26, 1916, to John and Anna Catherine (Rhodes) Wheatley in Tell City, Ind.

Mildred retired from General Electric in 1978. She was a former member of St. Paul`s Catholic Church in Tell City. Mildred enjoyed reading, cards and was known as the "Scrabble Queen" of University Health and Rehabilitation.

She is survived by her son, Alan Thiery; daughter, Betty Keenan; daughter, Janet (Mark) Belisle; her grandchildren, Ken Wheatley, Adrienne (Michael Muller) Thiery, Lauren (Laurence) Mart, Julie and Lesa Hedinger, John (Tara) Belisle, Sarah (Nathan) Schuster; her great-grandchildren, Madison Eberle, Ian, Brianna and Lucas Hamm, Alli Cook, Savannah, Olivia and Alexandria Belisle; and many nieces and nephews.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd Thiery; son, Robert; and 11 sisters and two brothers.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at University Nursing and Rehabilitation (formerly Little Sisters of the Poor), 1236 Lincoln Ave., Evansville, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. with Father Ted Tempel officiating.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine Cemetery in Leopold.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2345 West 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46260.

The family would like to thank the staff of University Health and Rehab, Father Ted Tempel, Aserce Care Hospice, and a special niece, Pat Jones.

