CANNELTON – Mona Harding, 81, passed away May 19, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh.
She was born in St. Meinrad, Ind., on Dec. 18, 1937, to the late Raymond and Marie (Troesch) Rickelman. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Lisa Miles; her grandson, Ryan Miles; a brother, Flavion "Flip" Rickelman; and sisters, Janice Faulkenburg, Lela Winkler and Louise Ubelhor.
Mona was united in marriage to William J. Harding on April 30, 1960, at St. Meinrad Catholic Church. She retired in 1998 from General Electric and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and St. Ann's Society. Mona enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, playing cards and going to the casino.
Surviving is her husband of 59 years, William J. "Bill" Harding, Cannelton; her daughter, Mary Jo Gentry (Ben) of Newburgh; her grandchildren, Billie Martin, Alexus Gentry, Miranda Cain and Christina Gentry; two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Jamie; a sister, Ardella Beier of Fulda and a sister-in-law, Martha Rickelman of Ferdinand.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CDT Wednesday, May 22, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Sengole Thomas G will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on May 23, 2019