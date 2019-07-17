TELL CITY – On July 15, 2019, around 4:50 a.m., Muriel Pekinpaugh took her last breath on Earth followed by her first breath with the angels in Heaven. She lived her 92 years to the fullest.
Survivors include her daughters, Faye Seibert, Rosetta May (Dusty), and Wilma Robinson (Roger); her eight grandchildren, Jeff and Jim Richards, Sakina Ford (John), Kris Seibert, Steve Seibert (Patty), Sally Houzanme, Matt May (Danielle), and Andrea Robinson; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Lilly Dale Cemetery. Brother Ed Olberding will officiate. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on July 18, 2019