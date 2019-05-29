Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Gene Taylor. View Sign Service Information Shirley & Stout - Lincoln Road Chapel 1315 West Lincoln Road Kokomo , IN 46902 (765)-453-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

KOKOMO – On May 24, 2019, Nancy Gene Taylor, 71, Kokomo, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on July 23, 1947, in Popular Bluff, Mo., to Floyd Olan and Kathleen (Henrickson) Taylor. Her parents preceded her in death. Her father was a Navy Officer killed while on active duty and her mother was a Kokomo High School English teacher for many years.

Nancy graduated from Tell City High School and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in special education at Indiana State University. She was fortunate to receive a fellowship from ISU which enabled her to embark on and complete her Master's Degree. She also took classes at Indiana University. Nancy taught high school Special Education for 41 years at Haworth High School and continued when it evolved into Kokomo High School. She retired in 2011. She thoroughly enjoyed working with her students and remained in contact with many of them following her retirement.

In 1970, Nancy began the competitive girls' sports program at Haworth High School, starting with the Girls' Athletic Association which soon transformed into the IHSAA programs. She coached volleyball, basketball and golf within the IHSAA program at Haworth High School. Several teams won the right to compete in state competition. From there, Nancy began coaching Special Olympians in volleyball and basketball. She co-coached a girls' high school volleyball team and was head coach of the girls' high school basketball team who won silver medals in the International Olympic competitions of 1987 and 1991. Nancy was involved in Special Olympics for over 25 years. She helped sponsor the Girls' League activities for over fifteen years at Haworth and Kokomo High Schools and sponsored the Girls' H Club at Haworth for more than ten years.

Nancy was deeply involved in the activities of the Kokomo Teacher's Association, serving as vice-president for six years. She worked with negotiations for more than ten years and served as KTA newsletter editor for many years. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Chi Chapter, serving as their president for two years. For many years, Nancy participated in the Women's Teachers Bowling League, serving as their president for several years. She was a member of the Kokomo Teachers Association, Indiana State Teachers Association, Howard County Retired Teachers, the Indiana State Retired Teachers Association, National Education Association and the American Spaniel Club. Through competition within the American Spaniel Club, Nancy bred cocker spaniel AKC champions.

During the late 1980's, Nancy organized the Indiana Cocker Rescue. She housed and cared for the animals in her home for more than twenty-five years. Nancy was able to save and adopt over 2000 cockers. Many lasting friendships were established with those who adopted and those who volunteered to assist.

During her retirement years, Nancy continued rescuing cockers, occasionally traveling and enjoying her hobbies of swimming, floral arranging, reading, walking her dogs, gardening, working on stained glass projects, playing golf and working at her home business of grooming and caring for the animals. Nancy also worked part-time at Kokomo Opalescent Glass.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road., with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Friends are invited to visit from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Central Time on Friday in Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the Indiana State Retired Teachers' Association or to Laura's Angels. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Published in Perry County News on May 30, 2019

