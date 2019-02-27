Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Sue (Whitler) Smith Haley. View Sign

HAWESVILLE, Ky. – Nancy Sue Whitler Smith Haley, 72, of Hawesville, Ky., passed away at 4:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her home due to Alzheimer's disease. It was a serene and peaceful passing.

Born in Cloverport, Nancy was the daughter of the late Pete and Mildred DeHaven Whitler. She loved children and children's literature; was a State licensed librarian; and drove a bookmobile in Breckinridge County in the 1960's and 1970's. Nancy excelled in retail sales. She sold houses in Temple, Texas, in the 1990's; and owned and operated her own quilt shop, Four Sisters Quilt Works, in the late 2000's in Wilson, N.C. Nancy also spent many years as a homemaker.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Tim Haley; her three children, Susan (Marvin) Hinton of Irvington, David (Lisa) Smith of Cloverport and Leigh Anne (Brad) Wright of Owensboro; a sister, Mary K. Mitchell of Folsom, Calif.; four grandchildren, Kristin McCracken, Rebecca Smith, Elizabeth Smith and Hunter Wright; and three great-grandchildren, Andrew and Eli Smith and Mason McCracken.

Services are private with care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society.

Published in Perry County News on Mar. 4, 2019

