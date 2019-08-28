DERBY – Nellie F. (Cartwright) Smith, 80, of Derby, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home. She was born in Hawesville on April 7, 1939, to the late Claude and Audrey Nix Cartwright. Nellie was a homemaker and of the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, the outdoors and her flowers. Nellie was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Nix; siblings, Sadie Shrader, Billy, Claudie, Roger and Mickey Cartwright.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, William Smith (Jr.); daughters, Thelma (Greg) Crabtree and Norma (Paul) Spencer; sons, Wayne (Tammy) McManaway, Kenny Smith, Eric Smith and Scott Smith; grandchildren, Misty Gilley, Mendy Hayes, Whitney Basham, Courtney White, Rayleigh Spencer, Keith Nix, Jason Nix, Justin Basham, Shawn McManaway, Cody McManaway and Jeremy McManaway; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Cartwright and Linda Windham along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville, Ky., with burial following in St. Rose Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
We the family of, Nellie Cartwright, would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Perry County Memorial Hospital, Heart to Heart Hospice and Gibson & Son Funeral Home for their kindness and love to our loved one during her illness and after her death, Thank You to each and every one.
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 29, 2019