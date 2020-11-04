FULDA – Nina M. Mullis, 84, of Fulda passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 27,1936, in Perry County to the late Frank and Edna Daum Rothgerber. Nina married Dennis Mullis on Oct. 23, 1954, who survives her.
She was a member of St Boniface Catholic Church, where she was very active in all parish functions. She was a member of the Ladies Sodality and the St Meinrad American Legion Auxiliary. She was retired from the call center at St. Meinrad Archabbey.
Nina enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking and her card clubs.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; her children, Denise (John) Leclere of Tell City, Carla (Tim) Williams of Knoxville, Tenn., and Brad (Patty) Mullis of Commiskey; her grandchildren, Erica Rodgers, Derek Schipp, Laura Schipp, Jeffrey (Abby) Williams, Logan (Amber) Schipp, Michael Williams, Ian Leclere, Joe Mullis and Lily Mullis; her seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Albert (Margie) Rothgerber of Ferdinand, Betty (DeWayne) Knepp of Madisonville, Ky., Irvin Rothgerber of Tell City and Lonnie (Chris) Rothgerber of Wautaga, Texax.
She is preceded in death by a son, Michael; her parents; and a brother, John Rothgerber.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda with Fr. Anthony Vinson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation was Wednesday at the funeral home and will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St Boniface Catholic Church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Anyone attending the funeral home or church for visitation and/or services must wear a mask and practice social distancing in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.