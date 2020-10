Or Copy this URL to Share

Death Notice

ST. MEINRAD – Norma B. Spoltore-Abraham, 88, of Argentina, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020. Norma was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

She will be going home to her native Argentina, where a Mass will be held in her memory.

