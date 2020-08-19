LANESVILLE – Norma D. Marshall, 83, of Lanesville and formerly of Tell City, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home near Lanesville.

She was born May 23, 1937, in Tell City to the late Norman and Greta Gengelbach Wittman. She was retired from Keller Manufacturing Company in Corydon as an accounting manager for over 30 years. After retirement, she worked as a receptionist for Dr. Joseph Sauer M.D. in Corydon. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church near Lanesville, where she was active in the Martha Society, Dorcas Circle, the Joy Group, Long Range Planning and Voter's Assembly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, August "Gus" Marshall; and her sister, Ruth Ann Cunningham.

Survivors include her daughter, Jan Ferguson (Greg) of Lanesville; four grandchildren, Jason Ferguson, George Marshall (Bobbie), Greta Marshall and David Marshall (Morgan); and four great-grandchildren, J.J., Autumn, Jaxson and Gage.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. John's Lutheran Church near Lanesville. Pastor Mark Carnahan will officiate. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Evanston, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon.

Pallbearers will be Jason Ferguson, George Marshall, David Marshall, Greta Marshall, Morgan Marshall and Bobbie Marshall.

The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1505 St John's Church Rd NE, Lanesville, IN 47136.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store