TELL CITY – Norman A. Harbaville, 84, passed away on June 29, 2020.
He was born in Bandon on October 6, 1935, to the late Alvin and Pearl (Knieriem) Harbaville.
Norman was a self-employed farmer, for which he loved. He enjoyed working on his farm equipment and tractors, walking in the woods and riding his four-wheeler with his dog, Louie, gardening and wood whittling. He was a member of Branchville Masonic Lodge 496.
Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Rosie (Kelly) Harbaville of Tell City; stepdaughters, Pam Redmond (Bill) of Dale, Angie Higdon (Ryan) of Branchville and Vanessa Johnson (Jeff) of Tell City; his grandchildren, Devin Martin, Adam Redmond, Hailey Higdon and Cole Johnson; sisters, Maggie Sandage of Bristow and Agnes Lewis of Owensboro; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery. Huber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
