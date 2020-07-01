1/1
Norman A. Harbaville
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Norman A. Harbaville, 84, passed away on June 29, 2020.
He was born in Bandon on October 6, 1935, to the late Alvin and Pearl (Knieriem) Harbaville.
Norman was a self-employed farmer, for which he loved. He enjoyed working on his farm equipment and tractors, walking in the woods and riding his four-wheeler with his dog, Louie, gardening and wood whittling. He was a member of Branchville Masonic Lodge 496.
Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Rosie (Kelly) Harbaville of Tell City; stepdaughters, Pam Redmond (Bill) of Dale, Angie Higdon (Ryan) of Branchville and Vanessa Johnson (Jeff) of Tell City; his grandchildren, Devin Martin, Adam Redmond, Hailey Higdon and Cole Johnson; sisters, Maggie Sandage of Bristow and Agnes Lewis of Owensboro; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery. Huber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved