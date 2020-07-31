EVANSTON – Omer L. Stein, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Evanston on July 3, 1926, the son of the late John and Ida (Huebschman) Stein.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, retired from General Electric and was a farmer. He married Leola Holtzman on Sept. 22, 1950.
He enjoyed fishing and going out to lunch.
He is survived by his wife, Leola; daughters, Vicky (Mike) Linne of Evanston, Sandy (Bud) Burst of Cannelton and Tina Kendall of Gentryville; his grandchildren, Ryan Linne, Adam Zoglman, Randy Doughty, Robert Doughty, Brandi Kendall-Topper and Christopher Kendall; his six great-grandsons; and four step-great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Bill Kendall; a great-grandson, Tyler Wayne Zoglman; sisters, Verlee Farthing, Dorothy Kirsch, Mabel Evrard, Gertrude Braun; and brothers, Roland and Orrey Stein.
Services were Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. John's Lutheran Church near Evanston with burial in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Evanston.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.