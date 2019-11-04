Guest Book View Sign Service Information Murphy Parks Funeral Service 703 S Harrison St Shelbyville , IN 46176 (317)-398-6697 Send Flowers Obituary

SHELBYVILLE – Otis Albert Carter Jr., 71, of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at MHP Medical Center.

He was born March 31, 1948, in Evansville to Otis A. Carter, Sr. and Carrie (Lauer) Carter.

On, July 21, 1984, he married Luedith 'Lou' (Simpson) Carter, and she survives. They cherished the 35 years they shared together.

He is also survived by his daughters, Heather Danielle Carter and Kaitlyn Michelle Carter; sister, Ann (Don) Swaney; cousins, Kathi (Paul) Held and Kevin (Elaine) Parks; and his four legged grand-cat, S.J. (Bubby).

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Otis graduated from Tell City High School in 1966. While attending Tell City High School, he was a four-year track and cross county standout athlete, where he held a 49 year record. He earned his BA degree from Oakland City College in 1970, on a full ride scholarship for track. He went on to earn his Masters of Arts degree and education from Western Kentucky University.

He retired in 2015, after 36 years as a fleet manager for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years. He was also a track runner while in the service.

Otis was a member of the Tell City Masons, the American Legion in Tell City, and the Evangelical Church of Christ in Tell City.

Otis was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed cheering on Indiana University, the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, and St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed attending Indy Car races, especially his annual trip to the Indianapolis 500. In keeping with Otis' loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so that others may live.

The family invites everyone to wear red or I.U. attire to honor Otis.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, Friday, Nov. 1, at Murphy-Parks Funeral Services, 703 S. Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home with Father Mike Keucher officiating.

Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery with military rites conducted by local veterans organizations. Masonic rites will also be observed.

Funeral Directors, Greg, Sheila, and Stuart Parks are honored to serve the Carter family.

Online condolences may be shared at SHELBYVILLE – Otis Albert Carter Jr., 71, of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at MHP Medical Center.He was born March 31, 1948, in Evansville to Otis A. Carter, Sr. and Carrie (Lauer) Carter.On, July 21, 1984, he married Luedith 'Lou' (Simpson) Carter, and she survives. They cherished the 35 years they shared together.He is also survived by his daughters, Heather Danielle Carter and Kaitlyn Michelle Carter; sister, Ann (Don) Swaney; cousins, Kathi (Paul) Held and Kevin (Elaine) Parks; and his four legged grand-cat, S.J. (Bubby).He was preceded in death by his parents.Otis graduated from Tell City High School in 1966. While attending Tell City High School, he was a four-year track and cross county standout athlete, where he held a 49 year record. He earned his BA degree from Oakland City College in 1970, on a full ride scholarship for track. He went on to earn his Masters of Arts degree and education from Western Kentucky University.He retired in 2015, after 36 years as a fleet manager for the Indiana Department of Transportation.He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years. He was also a track runner while in the service.Otis was a member of the Tell City Masons, the American Legion in Tell City, and the Evangelical Church of Christ in Tell City.Otis was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed cheering on Indiana University, the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, and St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed attending Indy Car races, especially his annual trip to the Indianapolis 500. In keeping with Otis' loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so that others may live.The family invites everyone to wear red or I.U. attire to honor Otis.Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, Friday, Nov. 1, at Murphy-Parks Funeral Services, 703 S. Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176.Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home with Father Mike Keucher officiating.Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery with military rites conducted by local veterans organizations. Masonic rites will also be observed.Funeral Directors, Greg, Sheila, and Stuart Parks are honored to serve the Carter family.Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyparks.com. Published in Perry County News on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close