TELL CITY – Owen Wesley "Wes" Hinton, 85, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.
He was born in Tell City on April 26, 1935, son of the late Owen and Ruth (Amos) Hinton. Preceding him in death were his wife, Phyllis Joyce (Brown) Hinton; a son, Daniel Wesley Hinton; and great-grandson, Tyler Zogelman.
Wes was a 1953 graduate of Tell City High School and 1958 graduate of Purdue University where he earned his bachelor's degree. He retired in 2000 after 31 years at Willamette Industries, where he was an industrial forester and wood procurement manager.
Wes was a member of First Baptist Church, Tell City Chapter 272 Order of the Eastern Star, Indiana Free Masons and Tell City Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed taking long drives in the country, visiting family and his many pets throughout the years. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting small game.
Surviving are his children, Rodney Hinton (Charlotte), Rebecca Holloway (Lee), and Phillip Hinton (Judy), all of Tell City; sisters, Norma DeBenedictus (Hank) of Springfield, Pa., Barbara Mills and Lois Hall, both of Tell City; his grandchildren, Illia Leibering (Brandon), Jacob and Seth Lindauer, Brandi Gilliland (Mike), Nicole Hinton, Renae Thompson, Tiffany Gilmore (Larry), Kristen Hinton, Angela Voyles and Wesley Hinton; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Dan Hopkins will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
When visiting the funeral home, remember that a mask is to be worn and social distancing is appreciated.