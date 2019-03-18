Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. "Pat" (Amos) Reed. View Sign

CANNELTON – Patricia A. "Pat" (Amos) Reed, 73, passed away March 17, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Ky.

She was born in Perry County, Oct. 14, 1945, daughter of the late Walter "Boob" and Hazel (Brown) Amos. Pat was also preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Candy Reed; sisters, Carolyn Amos and Terry Moore; and brother, Jerry Amos.

Pat was united in marriage to David Reed on Feb. 29, 1964. She has been serving as Troy Township Trustee, for Perry County, for the last eleven years. Pat also worked with American Red Cross, Perry County Fire and Rescue, had served as a Deputy Coroner for Perry County and was a First Responder for nineteen years. She enjoyed arrow hunting, spending time with her family, especially at their river camp, and volunteering her time with Indiana Horse Rescue South.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, David Reed; her daughters, Wendy Vaal (Michael) of St. Meinrad, and Mendy Lassaline (Erik) of Tell City; her son, Dave Reed (Emily) of Tobinsport; her grandchildren, Steven VanWinkle (Kelly), Jason VanWinkle (Yoshimi), Haley Kaufman (Scotty), Seth Ward and David, Mackenzie and Makayla Reed; great-granddaughter, Kensley Kaufman; her siblings, Sharon Mullis (Murl) of Tell City, Linda Ball, Bonnie Sabelhaus (Lloyd), Bill Amos (Darlene), her twin sister, Donna Kratzer (Kenny) and Marilyn McDaniel (Larry), all of Tell City, Mary Amos of Cannelton, Allen Amos (Kathy) of Natchitoches, La., Martha Graves (Smokey), and Jo Sodrel (Ronnie), of Cannelton.

A Celebration of Life for Pat will be held on Friday, March 22, at the Tell City Moose Lodge from 4 until 8 p.m. Huber Funeral Home is assisting the family with her arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Animal Shelter or a favorite charity.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

