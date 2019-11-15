Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Burden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Patricia Burden of Tell City passed away on Nov. 10, 2019, surrounded by members of her loving family.

A native of Lincoln, Neb., Patricia was the daughter of James B. Burden and LaVawn M. Burden, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln East High School. She married in 1981 and moved to Indiana in 1988, finding peaceful retirement near Tell City in 2003.

A lifelong lover of animals and children, Patricia spent much of her time birdwatching and rescuing lost dogs. She worked for several years as a child-counselor's aide for Southern Hills Counseling Center in Tell City.

Throughout her life, Patricia followed numerous interests including geology and mycology; she made artisan candles; most recently, she developed a passion for antique American glass patterns and travelled to several nearby states to research them.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry Caldwell of Tell City; her brothers, James B. Burden II and Steven K. Burden; her sister, Katherine Burden; her nephews, Korey and Joshua Burden; her niece, Elizabeth Burden; her great-niece, Kamiela Burden, all of Lincoln, Neb.; and her nephew, Eric Burden of Omaha, Neb.

Services will be private. No memorials are requested. TELL CITY – Patricia Burden of Tell City passed away on Nov. 10, 2019, surrounded by members of her loving family.A native of Lincoln, Neb., Patricia was the daughter of James B. Burden and LaVawn M. Burden, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln East High School. She married in 1981 and moved to Indiana in 1988, finding peaceful retirement near Tell City in 2003.A lifelong lover of animals and children, Patricia spent much of her time birdwatching and rescuing lost dogs. She worked for several years as a child-counselor's aide for Southern Hills Counseling Center in Tell City.Throughout her life, Patricia followed numerous interests including geology and mycology; she made artisan candles; most recently, she developed a passion for antique American glass patterns and travelled to several nearby states to research them.Patricia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry Caldwell of Tell City; her brothers, James B. Burden II and Steven K. Burden; her sister, Katherine Burden; her nephews, Korey and Joshua Burden; her niece, Elizabeth Burden; her great-niece, Kamiela Burden, all of Lincoln, Neb.; and her nephew, Eric Burden of Omaha, Neb.Services will be private. No memorials are requested. Published in Perry County News on Nov. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close