TELL CITY – Patricia Burden of Tell City passed away on Nov. 10, 2019, surrounded by members of her loving family.
A native of Lincoln, Neb., Patricia was the daughter of James B. Burden and LaVawn M. Burden, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln East High School. She married in 1981 and moved to Indiana in 1988, finding peaceful retirement near Tell City in 2003.
A lifelong lover of animals and children, Patricia spent much of her time birdwatching and rescuing lost dogs. She worked for several years as a child-counselor's aide for Southern Hills Counseling Center in Tell City.
Throughout her life, Patricia followed numerous interests including geology and mycology; she made artisan candles; most recently, she developed a passion for antique American glass patterns and travelled to several nearby states to research them.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry Caldwell of Tell City; her brothers, James B. Burden II and Steven K. Burden; her sister, Katherine Burden; her nephews, Korey and Joshua Burden; her niece, Elizabeth Burden; her great-niece, Kamiela Burden, all of Lincoln, Neb.; and her nephew, Eric Burden of Omaha, Neb.
Services will be private. No memorials are requested.
Published in Perry County News on Nov. 18, 2019