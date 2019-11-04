Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia L. "Patty" Royer. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Patricia L. "Patty" Royer, 60, passed away Oct. 26, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville.

She was born in Tell City on April 4, 1959, daughter of the late Melvin and Alice (Crawford) Brown. Also preceding her in death were sisters, Melva Lynn Brown, Carolyn Boster and brothers, David Fuchs and Larry Brown.

Patty retired in 2018 from National Office Furniture in Santa Claus. In her younger years she had worked at Far Best Foods in Huntingburg.

Patty was a member First Baptist Church where she volunteered in the nursey. She enjoyed playing darts, cats and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving is her son, Rob Royer Jr. and wife, Miranda "Mandi," of Tell City; grandchildren, Philip and Brooke Royer; sister, Lula Mae Downing (Lee) of Aurora, Colo.; brother, Paul Brown (Cindy) of Cannelton; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Lea Ann Gehlhausen of Uniontown.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Baptist Church. Pastor Dan Hopkins will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

www.huberfuneralhome.net. Published in Perry County News on Oct. 31, 2019

