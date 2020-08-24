So very sorry that our Fournier family has lost another cousin. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Pat’s family. A memory I’d like to share is her enjoying shopping bargains for my mother after mother was not able to get out and shop anymore. Pat would take all the clothes to tell city and mother would choose what she wanted and Pat returned the rest. She said she loved shopping and spending other people’s money:) Rest In Peace Pat

Mother really appreciated and enjoyed it!

Charlene Kessner

