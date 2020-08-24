1/1
Patricia Mary "Pat" Stenftenagel
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVANSVILLE – Patricia Mary "Pat" Stenftenagel, 88, formerly of Tell City, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
She was born in Tell City on Sept. 8, 1931, daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Fournier) Peter. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry "Dimp" Stenftenagel in 1983 and brothers, Gene and Larry Peter.
Pat was a 1949 graduate of Tell City High School. A homemaker, she was also helpful in planning school events alongside her husband, Jerry "Dimp" Stenftenagel, during his years as principal of Tell City High School, in the late 70s and early 80s.  
Pat was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Evansville.  
She enjoyed knitting, reading, making crafts, needlework, bowling and playing bridge.
Surviving are her children, Lynn Stenftenagel of Redington Beach, Fla., Ann Merkel (Gary) of Evansville, Tom Stenftenagel (Judy) of Loveland, Ohio, and Jan Caudill (Scott) of Saline, Mich.; a brother, Rev. Martin Peter of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Mary Peter of Frankfort, Ky., and Tootie Peter of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren, Kelly Merkel, Adam Merkel (Melissa) and Jill Merkel, Eric Stenftenagel (Kristin), Jason and Katie Stenftenagel, Jared and Kyle Caudill and great-grandchildren, Mason and Kynslee Merkel and Liam and Owen Stenftenagel.
Private services will be held for the family at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Martin Peter will be officiating. Burial is to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held near what would have been her 90th birthday in September of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 21, 2020
Keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and always. The special memory I want to share is when Mom was at Riverpoint and we needed a break Pat and Ann were always there for us. Love to all,
Jane and Crack
Jane Arnold
August 21, 2020
So sorry to hear Pat passed away. She was like my 2nd mom when we lived next door. Jan and I gave her fits being loud in the basement. I'll always remember her in her "duster" and having the lava lamp going. She had a wonderful laugh.
Prayers and thoughts to Jan, Lynn, Ann and Tom.
Tami Cassidy-Fehn and family
Tami Cassidy-Fehn
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
I meet your mother about 1986 when she went to work for us at Barbra'a Hallmark. She was a pleasure to be around and was willing to work when we needed her except for Wednesday , that was a bowling date. I've heard many stories of all of you as she loved to visit or be
visited by all her family. She was a a great person to work with. Sorry for your lose!
Barbara Johnson
Friend
August 21, 2020
So very sorry that our Fournier family has lost another cousin. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Pat’s family. A memory I’d like to share is her enjoying shopping bargains for my mother after mother was not able to get out and shop anymore. Pat would take all the clothes to tell city and mother would choose what she wanted and Pat returned the rest. She said she loved shopping and spending other people’s money:) Rest In Peace Pat
Mother really appreciated and enjoyed it!
Charlene Kessner
Family
August 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sarah (Bleemel) Verkamp
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved